Placer County deputies responding to attempted rape report involved in crash

Two Placer County deputies in a patrol vehicle were involved in a crash while responding to a report of an attempted rape at a park Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies received a report at 5:30 p.m. Sunday of an attempted rape involving an adult victim at Dry Creek Park.

The sheriff's office said two deputies in a patrol vehicle were responding with their lights and sirens on to help establish a perimeter but were involved in a crash at the intersection of Baseline Road and Walerga Road.

A deputy and the driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect in the attempted rape was arrested, deputies said. That investigation is ongoing.

The investigation into the crash will be handled by the Roseville Police Department.