Lincoln man killed in head-on crash on Nicolaus Road

A man from Lincoln was killed in a head-on crash on Nicolaus Road Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers said the 61-year-old Lincoln man was driving a dark green Toyota Camry west on Nicolaus Road near Canal Road when a white Tesla Model 3 was heading east.

Investigators believe, based on evidence gathered at the scene, that the Toyota crossed over the double yellow lines around 3 p.m. into the path of the Tesla. The two vehicles crashed head-on and the 61-year-old man died, the CHP said.

The driver of the Tesla suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officers said that because there was no independent witness, they collected both vehicles and will conduct a data download from the Tesla and inspect the vehicles as part of the investigation.