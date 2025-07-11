Placer County buys land to protect rare wildlife and wetlands near Roseville

Just west of Roseville, a stretch of open fields that might seem ordinary to the average person is now permanently protected, thanks to a major land purchase aimed at preserving critical habitat for threatened species.

This week, Placer County finalized the purchase of 264 acres known as Mourier West for just over $3 million. The deal, funded by a grant from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, is part of a broader effort to balance rapid growth with conservation.

"This is just a beautiful picture of what the Placer County Conservation Program is set up to do, set aside open space and land for future generations while balancing it with growth and development," said Shanti Landon, Placer County District 2 Supervisor.

Though Mourier West hasn't been actively farmed for years, it still bears the marks of its agricultural past, including old rice field levees. Those levees have helped create dozens of vernal pools, seasonal wetlands that become a refuge for rare wildlife.

Among the most notable residents are the federally threatened vernal pool fairy shrimp, a tiny crustacean found only in these unique habitats.

The land also includes stretches of Pleasant Grove Creek and supports more than a dozen other special-status species, adding to its ecological value.

"Making sure we have a habitat that still exists 50, 100, 200 years from now, because they're part of the ecosystem that's important to us as humans as well as the wildlife," Landon explained.

A detailed site management plan will now be developed to guide habitat protection and stewardship on Mourier West. The project aligns with California's ambitious 30x30 goal of conserving 30% of the state's land and coastal waters by 2030.

"It's very exciting. It's a great picture of how we can leverage state and federal funding for something at the local level," Landon said.

Currently, the Placer County Conservation Program has preserved about 4,800 acres of land. But county leaders said that's just the beginning, the long-term goal is nearly ten times that amount, protecting tens of thousands of acres for future generations.