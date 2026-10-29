Placer County human trafficking operation nets 21 citations

A multi-agency human trafficking operation in Placer County led to 21 people being cited in a two-day period, officials said Thursday.

The operation, which was conducted recently, targeted people trying to solicit prostitution, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

Along with the prostitution citations, four people were cited for drug possession, and one person was found with an unpermitted concealed firearm and will face additional charges, officials said.

After each person was cited, detectives and representatives from Stand Up Placer, a local advocacy group for people experiencing domestic or sexual violence, spoke to the people cited, according to officials.

The sheriff's office said the intention of the conversation was to educate them regarding the connection between prostitution and human trafficking.

Agencies involved in the operation include the Placer County Sheriff's Office, Rocklin Police Department, Roseville Police Department and the Placer County District Attorney's Office.