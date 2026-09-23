Placer County reports its first human West Nile virus case of season

Placer County has reported its first human case of West Nile virus this season as mosquito activity continues across the region and cases statewide have climbed to more than three times the number reported at this point last year.

On Wednesday, public health officials said the person may have contracted the virus in another county. It was not stated where in Placer County the individual resides or what symptoms, if any, and their severity the person was showing.

Health officials say the risk of West Nile virus transmission to people in Placer County remains high, and they anticipate additional human cases during the fall season, which began this week.

Since the virus was first detected — in animals — in the county this season in June, nine dead birds and 112 mosquito samples have tested positive, according to the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District.

The county's health officer, Dr. Rob Oldham, urged residents to take precautions against mosquito bites.

"West Nile virus continues to pose a real risk in our region, even for people who may feel perfectly healthy," Oldham said. "Most infections are mild, but serious illness can occur, which is why taking steps to avoid mosquito bites is essential."

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected female mosquito. There is no cure for the virus.

Symptoms may include fever, headache, body aches, nausea or vomiting, according to public health officials. Rarer symptoms may include severe neurological illness, which officials said can require hospitalization and can be fatal.

The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District traps and tests mosquitoes weekly during peak mosquito season. Officials use the results to monitor the risk of transmission and determine where additional mosquito-control measures may be needed.

District General Manager Joel Buettner said surveillance showed West Nile-positive mosquito activity peaked in mid-summer and typically declines as temperatures cool.

However, he said other mosquito species that are not associated with West Nile transmission can "remain abundant into the fall."

"We urge residents to continue protecting themselves from bites by using repellent and wearing protective clothing," Buettner added.

Residents are encouraged to take steps to reduce their risk, including eliminating standing water around their homes — things like pet water bowls, rain gutters, and flower pots. Officials are urging residents to use insect repellent when outdoors or call the mosquito and vector control district for assistance addressing mosquito problems.

Around the Greater Sacramento region, other counties have reported West Nile virus cases and deaths this season.

Earlier this month, Yolo County reported its first West Nile virus-related human death of the year and its first human contraction of the virus came in August.

Also in August, Butte County reported its first human death of the season, while Stanislaus County saw its first positive human case of the season.