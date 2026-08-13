Butte County West Nile virus death is California's third this year

Health officials have confirmed Butte County's first West Nile virus death of the year.

The person was between 80 and 90 years old, according to the Butte County Department of Public Health. No other information about the person was released.

It marks the third West Nile virus death reported in California this year, following deaths in Glenn and Kings counties.

As of Aug. 13, Butte County had reported six human cases of West Nile virus. Statewide, 18 cases have been reported so far in 2026.

West Nile virus activity typically peaks in August in Butte County, health officials said. Residents are being urged to use EPA-registered insect repellent, wear long sleeves and pants around dawn and dusk, and drain standing water where mosquitoes can breed.

Free mosquitofish are also available through the Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control District for ponds, troughs and other standing water that cannot be drained.

West Nile virus spreads through the bites of infected mosquitoes. About 80% of people who become infected do not develop symptoms, while fewer than 1% develop severe illness or neurological complications. Adults over 50 and people with pre-existing health conditions face a higher risk of severe illness.