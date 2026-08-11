Yolo County reports first human West Nile virus case of 2026

A Woodland resident was hospitalized for West Nile virus, marking the first human case of the illness in Yolo County this year, public health officials said.

Officials did not release any details on the person's current condition.

As of Aug. 7, state numbers show there have been 18 human cases across 12 California counties this year. Two cases were fatal. Human cases of the mosquito-borne illness are double this time last year. West Nile virus has also been identified in 330 dead birds and 1,890 mosquito samples.

West Nile virus spreads through mosquito bites. Most infected individuals experience mild to no symptoms, but about 20% experience fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, and nausea. Fewer than 1% require hospitalization and can develop neurological conditions.

Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District is reminding residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using EPA-registered insect repellent, reporting standing water, and wearing long sleeves and pants during early morning and evening hours.

Yolo County Health and Human Services offers free insect repellent through its Wellness Vending Machine program. They have locations in West Sacramento, Esparto, Davis, Winters, and Woodland.