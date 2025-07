Homes along two Placer County roads were evacuated due to a fire on Fourth of July evening, deputies said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said houses on Poppy Hill Lane and Lyles Lane were evacuated sometime after 9 p.m. About 45 minutes later, they said the evacuations were lifted.

Deputies said the fire was off Bickford Ranch Road near Sierra College Boulevard.

Details on the fire are unknown at this time.