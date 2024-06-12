Pilot walks away after plane crashes into Yolo County cornfield, property owner says

YOLO COUNTY – A pilot walked away after crashing into a cornfield in Yolo County on Wednesday.

The crash happened in a cornfield near the Yolo County Airport off of County Road 25, southwest of Woodland, sometime before noon.

The owner of the cornfield said he and first responders had a hard time finding the crash due to the tall crops but said the pilot was able to walk away from the crash.

The plane ended upside down with the door open surrounded by tall corn crops.

CBS News Sacramento has reached out to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office and the FAA and is working to get more information.

Check back for updates.