Pickup carrying pool cleaning chemicals rear-ended in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE – A hazardous materials response crew is responding to a crash in Elk Grove after pool cleaning chemicals were spilled all over the road.

The crash happened Tuesday morning near Elk Grove Boulevard and E. Taron Drive.

A mess in Elk Grove after a crash involving a pool maintenance truck. Chlorine on the road way. HazMat called to scene. Elk Grove Blvd and E Taron Dr. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @GoodDayTraffic @allyaredas @DinaKupfer @JohnDabkovich pic.twitter.com/RmH2WHLhLm — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) December 20, 2022

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a pickup truck carrying the chemicals was rear-ended – spilling many of the chemicals across the roadway.

Cosumnes Fire Department crews responded to the scene and called a Hazmat team to help.

No injuries have been reported.