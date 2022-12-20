Watch CBS News
Local News

Pickup carrying pool cleaning chemicals rear-ended in Elk Grove

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Pickup carrying pool cleaning chemicals rear-ended in Elk Grove
Pickup carrying pool cleaning chemicals rear-ended in Elk Grove 00:39

ELK GROVE – A hazardous materials response crew is responding to a crash in Elk Grove after pool cleaning chemicals were spilled all over the road.

The crash happened Tuesday morning near Elk Grove Boulevard and E. Taron Drive.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a pickup truck carrying the chemicals was rear-ended – spilling many of the chemicals across the roadway.

Cosumnes Fire Department crews responded to the scene and called a Hazmat team to help.

No injuries have been reported. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 6:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.