Pickup carrying pool cleaning chemicals rear-ended in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE – A hazardous materials response crew is responding to a crash in Elk Grove after pool cleaning chemicals were spilled all over the road.
The crash happened Tuesday morning near Elk Grove Boulevard and E. Taron Drive.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a pickup truck carrying the chemicals was rear-ended – spilling many of the chemicals across the roadway.
Cosumnes Fire Department crews responded to the scene and called a Hazmat team to help.
No injuries have been reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.