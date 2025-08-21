Pickett Fire burning in Napa County prompts evacuations near Calistoga

A large fire burning in Napa County on Thursday afternoon near Calistoga has prompted evacuation orders, authorities said.

Cal Fire said the Pickett Fire started just before 3 p.m. in the area of Pickett Road northeast of Kenefick Ranch Vineyard and Winery, outside Calistoga city limits.

Evacuation orders were in place for:

Zone E120 - north of Silverado Trail, south of Pickett Road, east of Rosedale Road, west of Pickett Road

Zone E121B - north of Clover Flat Road, west of Ditch Henry Road

Zone E114 - north of Pickett Road and Silverado Trail, south of Old Lawley Toll Road, east of Palisades Road, west of Dutch Henry Canyon Road

Meanwhile, zones E115, E121A, E122, E001 and E-002B were under evacuation warnings. Residents can find their evacuation zones at protect.genasys.com.

Calistoga Community Center acted as a temporary shelter, but once it closed, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services said evacuees could head to Crosswalk Community Church in Napa for overnight sheltering.

Pickett Fire Update (4:43pm): Evacuees can go to the Calistoga Community Center for temporary shelter. Small animals are allowed at the shelter. Evacuation Orders for Evacuation Zones E120 and E114.https://t.co/wSax4YRCgo pic.twitter.com/v8zXEMjXpj — Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) August 21, 2025

As of 10:30 p.m., the fire had burned at least 1,200 acres with zero containment, according to Cal Fire's incident report for the Pickett Fire.

Cal Fire said more than 215 personnel from multiple agencies were actively working the fire, including 28 engines, six hand crews, four dozers, three water tenders, three helicopters, four air tankers, and one air tactical aircraft.

The Bay Area Air District said smoke from the Pickett Fire was expected to impact air quality in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties on Thursday and Friday. Residents were urged to follow news coverage and health warnings related to smoke and pollution levels and to check their air quality at fire.airnow.gov.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.