Photos: Hurricane Hilary brings torrential rain, flooding to SoCal

After hitting Southern California on Sunday as a tropical storm – the state's first since 1997 – Hilary headed into Nevada as the state's first-ever recorded tropical storm and was moving over central parts of the state early Monday, about 390 miles north of San Diego, packing sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm broke rainfall records across Southern California: Palm Springs got nearly a year's worth of rain with 4.3 inches in 24 hours, one of its rainiest days ever. Death Valley nearly set a record with 1.68 inches, and the Furnace Creek area, which usually gets about two-tenths of an inch in August, got 0.63 inches.

COACHELLA, CA - AUGUST 20, 2023: A driver whose car stalled out on flooded Avenue 48 gets bottled water from a passing motorist while waiting for help during tropical storm Hilary

A worker from the Coachella Valley Water Department surveys the debris flow following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, at Thurderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, on August 21, 2023.

Neighbors help residents trapped in their home, which was damaged by heavy mudflow following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, in Yucaipa, California, on August 21, 2023.

SUN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: A large eucalyptus tree branch rests on a car after falling overnight as tropical storm Hilary moved through the area on August 21, 2023 in Sun Valley, California.

SUN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Cars are seen submerged in floodwaters on the Golden State Freeway as tropical storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Sun Valley, California.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: A Jeep remains stuck in mud off a road that was hit by a flash flood in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary on August 21, 2023 near Indio California.

SUN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: A large eucalyptus tree branch rests on cars after falling overnight as tropical storm Hilary moved through the area on August 21, 2023 in Sun Valley, California.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 21: A car is seen crashed into a wall in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary on August 21, 2023 near Desert Hot Springs California.

IMPERIAL BEACH, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: People stand on a pier over the Pacific Ocean with Hurricane Hilary approaching in San Diego County on August 20, 2023 in Imperial Beach, California.

CATHEDRAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: A person looks on from a residence toward a car partially submerged in floodwaters as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Cathedral City, California.

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: First responders keep watch near a vehicle that flipped over during rainfall from approaching Tropical Storm Hilary on August 20, 2023 near Palm Springs, California.

COACHELLA, CA - AUGUST 20, 2023: A Riverside County fire engine blasts through flood waters creating rooster tails which cover two cars stuck in the flood water on Avenue 48 during tropical storm Hilary