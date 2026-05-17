PG&E planned outages start in Northern California over fire danger

Many Pacific Gas and Electric customers are without power on Sunday as planned de-energizations start over critical fire weather.

Much of Northern California is experiencing windy and dry conditions on Sunday.

PG&E had warned that parts of Colusa, Glenn, Tehama, Napa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Solano and Yolo counties could likely see outages. Those de-energizations started a little after 5:30 a.m.

PG&E's outage map as of 3 p.m. Sunday. PG&E

More outages are possible, with PG&E noting that they are continuing to monitor the weather. In total, PG&E says up to 4,7000 customers across 15 counties could see outages.

Monday could also bring more power outages, according to PG&E's public safety power shutoff forecast, but there are now no longer planned outages on Tuesday.