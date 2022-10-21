Watch CBS News
Local News

PG&E power shutoffs likely in parts of Yolo, Stanislaus counties over weekend

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

PG&E power shutoffs likely in parts of Yolo, Stanislaus counties over the weekend
PG&E power shutoffs likely in parts of Yolo, Stanislaus counties over the weekend 00:22

YOLO COUNTY – People in some rural parts of Yolo and Stanislaus counties could have their power turned off this weekend due to increased fire risk.

Cooler, more fall-like weather is expected to move into Northern California by Saturday.

While the National Weather Service is predicting mountain showers with this pattern shift, gusty winds are also in the forecast.

Couple with the dry conditions, PG&E warns that Public Safety Power Shutoffs are likely. According to the utility, the shutoffs could start Sunday at 6 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. Monday.

The utility says it will notify affected customers by phone, text and email before turning the power off.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 11:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.