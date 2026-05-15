PG&E warns Northern California counties of likely power shutoffs starting Sunday

Pacific Gas & Electric Company is warning residents in several Northern California counties that power shutoffs will be likely starting later this weekend.

High winds and dry conditions are forecasted across the region in the coming days – prime weather for fire danger.

A Red Flag Warning is already set to go into effect for parts of Solano County, the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, the Sacramento Valley and the entire Central Valley by Saturday.

Now, PG&E is alerting customers in the following counties that shutoffs will be likely on Sunday and Monday: Alameda, Colusa, Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Lake, Merced, Napa, San Benito, San Joaquin, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo.

Likely shutoffs are also listed on Tuesday, but only for Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, San Benito and Tehama.

The exact number of possible customers facing shutoffs has not been fully detailed by PG&E, but outages in recent years have been less widespread.