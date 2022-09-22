Watch CBS News
Person shot, killed in Modesto near McHenry and Orangeburg avenues; homicide investigation underway

Homicide investigation underway in Modesto
Homicide investigation underway in Modesto 00:15

MODESTO – One person has died after a shooting in Modesto on Thursday, police say.

The incident happened near McHenry and Orangeburg avenues.

Shooting Investigation ***Update*** The subject shot in this incident did not survive. The investigation has been...

Posted by Modesto Police Department on Thursday, September 22, 2022

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but Modesto police say the person shot has died.

A homicide investigation is now underway.

Residents should expect to see officers in the area throughout the afternoon. 

