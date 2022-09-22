Person shot, killed in Modesto near McHenry and Orangeburg avenues; homicide investigation underway
MODESTO – One person has died after a shooting in Modesto on Thursday, police say.
The incident happened near McHenry and Orangeburg avenues.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but Modesto police say the person shot has died.
A homicide investigation is now underway.
Residents should expect to see officers in the area throughout the afternoon.
