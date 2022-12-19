Person found shot dead inside Foresthill home; homicide investigation underway

FORESTHILL – An investigation is underway after someone was found shot dead inside a Foresthill home over the weekend.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, just before midnight on Sunday, deputies responded to the 5000 block of Polaris Way after someone called to report a possible homicide.

At the scene, deputies say a male was found dead inside the home.

Deputies subsequently arrested the person – 69-year-old Cena Larimer – who called to report the homicide in connection to the shooting death.

Larimer is cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff's office says.

The name of the person killed has not been released at this point in the investigation.