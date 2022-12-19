Watch CBS News
Local News

Person found shot dead inside Foresthill home; homicide investigation underway

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 12/19/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 12/19/22 03:04

FORESTHILL – An investigation is underway after someone was found shot dead inside a Foresthill home over the weekend.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, just before midnight on Sunday, deputies responded to the 5000 block of Polaris Way after someone called to report a possible homicide.

At the scene, deputies say a male was found dead inside the home.

Deputies subsequently arrested the person – 69-year-old Cena Larimer – who called to report the homicide in connection to the shooting death.

Larimer is cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff's office says.

The name of the person killed has not been released at this point in the investigation. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 8:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.