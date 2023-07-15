Suspect arrested after pursuit on I-80 from West Sacramento to Davis

DAVIS – Police say a person who was barricaded in a car in Davis after a California Highway Patrol chase Friday afternoon has now been arrested.

The chase ended at a gas station near Chiles Road and Mace Boulevard, but CHP says the incident started when an officer tried to do an enforcement stop on westbound Interstate 80 near Enterprise Boulevard in West Sacramento.

Officers say the suspect made it all the way to the Davis area before stopping at the gas station.

The suspect refused to come out of his vehicle for some time. Officers negotiated with the suspect and he eventually surrendered without incident and was arrested.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect.