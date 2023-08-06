People choose to beat the Sacramento heat outdoors this weekend

SACRAMENTO - People were bearing the heat any way they could during another weekend of triple-digit temperatures Saturday. But the breaking temperature didn't break the spirit of many as they decided not to let the heat enjoy their time out with family and to live in the moment on a hot summer day.

The Lopez family decided to spend their Saturday evening outdoors.

"We haven't been out here the whole summer," said Joseph Lopez from Sacramento. "It's been really hot, but honestly, it's nice to just bring the kids out and show them the waters."

It's a small glimpse of how people spend their time trying to cool off in the triple digits temps Saturday, whether taking a dip in the American River or cooling off in a shaded area at McKinley Park in Sacramento.

For the Gutierrez family, the heat didn't stop a celebration at the park for their son George Gutierrez as he turns 12.

"I have a little one turning 12 years old," said Elizbeth Gutierrez. "Even though it's 100 degrees out here, he wanted a birthday party."

The family and friends gathered at the park with plenty of water, shading, and fruit for a birthday boy. And the triple digits temperatures didn't deter the 12-year-old birthday boy from a splashing birthday with his family and his dog, also making sure his pet stayed hydrated too.

"I'm making sure to give him lots of water, and he cools down and stays in the shade because I don't want him overheating, " said George.