Pedestrian struck by light rail train in Folsom, officials say

A pedestrian was struck by a light rail train in Folsom, officials said Saturday night.

The crash was reported not long after 8:00 p.m. in the area of Folsom Boulevard and Birkmont Drive.

Sacramento Regional Transit District said a bus bridge has been put in place between the Historic Folsom and Sunrise stations, and that Gold Line passengers should expect delays as crews work to restore service.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.