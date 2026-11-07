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Pedestrian struck by light rail train in Folsom, officials say

By Coleman Petit

/ CBS Sacramento

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A pedestrian was struck by a light rail train in Folsom, officials said Saturday night.

The crash was reported not long after 8:00 p.m. in the area of Folsom Boulevard and Birkmont Drive. 

Sacramento Regional Transit District said a bus bridge has been put in place between the Historic Folsom and Sunrise stations, and that Gold Line passengers should expect delays as crews work to restore service.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

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