A pedestrian died after they were struck by an Amtrak train in South Sacramento, CHP said on Saturday.

The collision was reported not long after 5:30 p.m. near Frasinetti and Florin roads.

CHP said that the pedestrian had been running from east to west when they were struck by the train, which stopped after colliding with the person.

No details were immediately available about the identity of the pedestrian.

CBS News Sacramento has reached out to Amtrak for more information.