Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on March Lane in Stockton

STOCKTON — A search is underway for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Stockton, police said Tuesday night.

The Stockton Police Department said a vehicle struck a pedestrian on March Lane at Venetian Drive around 6:45 p.m. before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the vehicle fled westbound on March Lane after the collision. The vehicle was only described as a dark-colored sedan.

The name of the victim has not been released, but police say the individual was a 60-year-old man. He was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation should contact the Stockton Police Department.