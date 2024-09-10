Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on March Lane in Stockton

By Richard Ramos

STOCKTON — A search is underway for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Stockton, police said Tuesday night.

The Stockton Police Department said a vehicle struck a pedestrian on March Lane at Venetian Drive around 6:45 p.m. before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the vehicle fled westbound on March Lane after the collision. The vehicle was only described as a dark-colored sedan.

The name of the victim has not been released, but police say the individual was a 60-year-old man. He was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation should contact the Stockton Police Department.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

