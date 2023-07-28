Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing lanes of Hwy 99 near Mack Rd offramp

SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was hit and killed along Highway 99 in South Sacramento early Friday morning.

According to the CHP, at approximately 2:55 a.m. Friday, a 22-year-old driver was traveling southbound on SR-99 in a 2001 Honda when they took the westbound Mack road offramp. A pedestrian suddenly darted onto the roadway from the right shoulder, leaving the driver with little time to react. The pedestrian was struck by the right side of the vehicle, resulting in severe damage to the windshield and right-side mirror of the Honda.

The driver remained at the scene and called 911. The pedestrian was declared dead on the scene.

Authorities have been unable to identify the victim, listing him as "John Doe." The only information currently available regarding the pedestrian is that he is male.

The coroner's office will release the pedestrian's name once he's identified.

Initial investigations have ruled out alcohol or driving under the influence as contributing factors to the collision, and the driver has been fully cooperative with law enforcement.

The incident did not result in any lane closures.