Pedestrian killed by big rig in hit-and-run on I-5 in Yolo County, CHP says

A man died Tuesday night after being struck by a big rig while running along southbound Interstate 5 northwest of Woodland in California's Yolo County, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Woodland division said it happened around 8 p.m. near the Interstate 505 interchange, between Dunnigan and Zamora. Crews were already responding to a nearby medical call and were able to arrive quickly, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that an all-white big rig initially slowed down after the crash but then continued driving south on I-5 toward Sacramento. The CHP says the truck likely has damage to its front left corner.

The CHP Woodland is asking anyone who may have seen the crash or has information about the truck or its driver to contact their office.

Traffic in the area was not affected.