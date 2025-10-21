Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed by big rig in hit-and-run on I-5 in Yolo County, CHP says

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

A man died Tuesday night after being struck by a big rig while running along southbound Interstate 5 northwest of Woodland in California's Yolo County, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol's Woodland division said it happened around 8 p.m. near the Interstate 505 interchange, between Dunnigan and Zamora. Crews were already responding to a nearby medical call and were able to arrive quickly, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that an all-white big rig initially slowed down after the crash but then continued driving south on I-5 toward Sacramento. The CHP says the truck likely has damage to its front left corner.

The CHP Woodland is asking anyone who may have seen the crash or has information about the truck or its driver to contact their office.

Traffic in the area was not affected.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue