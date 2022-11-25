Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian injured in Modesto hit-and-run crash

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Raw: Modesto hit-and-run involving pedestrian and vehicle caught on camera
Raw: Modesto hit-and-run involving pedestrian and vehicle caught on camera 01:16

MODESTO - Police in Modesto are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian on Tuesday night and then allegedly drove away.

According to the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., a 72-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of Snyder Ave. and Thornhill Wy. when a light-colored sedan that was traveling eastbound on Snyder Ave., hit the woman, knocking her to the ground. 

vlcsnap-2022-11-24-19h30m42s119.jpg
Modesto PD

In video provided to CBS13, the vehicle stayed on the scene for about two minutes, and during that time, did not exchange information with the woman or contact the authorities, police say. At one point, a figure got out of the front passenger side of the vehicle, walked around to the driver's side, and got in. The vehicle then left.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is still at large. Police say that no license plate information or information about the driver was obtained during the investigation.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 7:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.