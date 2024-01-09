Watch CBS News
Pedestrian in critical condition after south Sacramento hit-and-run near Land Park

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian was left in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Sacramento's South Land Park neighborhood, officials said Tuesday evening.

The collision happened shortly before 6 p.m. at Freeport Boulevard and Portrero Way, just a few blocks south of William Land Park.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Fire Department, which had personnel respond to the scene, said the vehicle that struck the victim had fled the area.

The victim has since been taken to an area hospital.

No further details were available at this time.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 6:47 PM PST

