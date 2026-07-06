Person found dead after Patterson house fire, authorities suspect arson

A person was found dead after a house fire in Patterson late Sunday night, and authorities said they believe the fire was arson.

Fire crews responded around 9:50 p.m. to a fire at a home along Shearwater Drive, the Patterson Fire Department said. When firefighters arrived, they found the home heavily engulfed in flames and smoke.

Neighbors told crews they believed a resident was still inside the home, prompting firefighters to launch an aggressive fire attack while simultaneously searching the residence.

The intensity of the fire prevented crews from accessing all areas of the home during the initial search.

Additional mutual aid resources from several Stanislaus County fire agencies responded to assist after Patterson Fire said crews were already committed to another structure fire when the call came in.

After the fire was brought under control, officials located one person dead inside the home.

The Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit said investigators believe the fire was a result of arson. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.

Authorities said the cause and origin of the fire remain undetermined.

The sheriff's office said an autopsy is scheduled for later this week to help determine the victim's identity and cause of death.