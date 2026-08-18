Patterson extends data center moratorium through July 2027

The Patterson City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to extend a temporary moratorium on new data center projects, giving the city nearly another year to develop rules governing the facilities and their potential impacts on the community.

The ordinance extends the moratorium through July 2027.

City leaders initially approved a 45-day moratorium last month to give officials more time to study how large data centers could affect water, power, noise and air quality in Patterson.

Data centers are currently allowed under the city's existing rules in industrial areas.

The city says the moratorium is intended to prevent new applications from moving forward before officials have a chance to establish updated regulations.

Water concerns among residents

Patterson is already facing requirements to reduce the amount of groundwater it pumps in the coming years, making water use a major concern for some residents.

Longtime Patterson resident and business owner Linda Mendoza said the city needs more information before allowing additional data center development.

"We already have a water issue," Mendoza said. "I think we need to know ... is this gonna make the water worse? Where are they gonna get water from for this?"

Mendoza also said she believes more public outreach is needed.

"There needs to be transparency," she said. "I think we need to know exactly what this is going to cause for our city or our community."

CBS News Sacramento reached out to the city to ask whether any data center developers had contacted Patterson about potential projects. The city declined to comment ahead of Tuesday night's vote.

With the council's unanimous vote, new data center applications will remain on hold while the city continues working on its regulations.

"We definitely need to know more answers," Mendoza said. "We need to put things in place to where we're protected community-wise."