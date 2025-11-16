Parts of the Sierra Nevada under winter weather advisory

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday in parts of the Sierra Nevada, the National Weather Service said.

About 4 to 10 inches of snow is expected for areas above 6,000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet of snow is likely at the highest peaks.

The NWS said there will be roadway impacts due to the snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 PM tonight to 4 PM Monday for areas above 6000 feet; 1 to 2 feet at highest peaks. Make sure to stay up to date with the forecast at https://t.co/WjKBsJmSfA and monitor road conditions at https://t.co/6jnhwJwK5a. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2tKJmHSl4W — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 15, 2025

As of Sunday morning, there were chain controls over Donner Summit.

❄️ Good morning, Chain Control is UP over Donner Summit! If you woke up thinking it was a ‘sip-your-coffee and send-it’ kind of morning… it’s not, so please take it slow!!!



• I-80 westbound is R-2 from the Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow.



(11/16/25 at 7:05am) — CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) November 16, 2025

Caltrans Quickmap has up-to-date road restrictions.