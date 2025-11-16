Parts of the Sierra Nevada under winter weather advisory
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday in parts of the Sierra Nevada, the National Weather Service said.
About 4 to 10 inches of snow is expected for areas above 6,000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet of snow is likely at the highest peaks.
The NWS said there will be roadway impacts due to the snow.
As of Sunday morning, there were chain controls over Donner Summit.
- I-80 westbound is R-2 from the Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow
Caltrans Quickmap has up-to-date road restrictions.