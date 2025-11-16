Watch CBS News
Parts of the Sierra Nevada under winter weather advisory

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday in parts of the Sierra Nevada, the National Weather Service said.

About 4 to 10 inches of snow is expected for areas above 6,000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet of snow is likely at the highest peaks.

The NWS said there will be roadway impacts due to the snow.

As of Sunday morning, there were chain controls over Donner Summit.

  • I-80 westbound is R-2 from the Donner Lake Interchange to Rainbow

Caltrans Quickmap has up-to-date road restrictions. 

