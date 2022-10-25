Parking rate hike being considered at Sacramento International Airport

SACRAMENTO — Travelers may soon have to pay more to park at the Sacramento International Airport.

Tuesday night, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors will be voting on a possible rate hike.

The price could go up to five percent a year over the next five years.

County officials say the increase is needed as air travel rebounds from the pandemic. Inflation is also being blamed.

If approved, it would be the first rate increase at SMF in more than five years.