Parents of slain Sacramento high school football coach aim to turn grief into community empowerment

SACRAMENTO — It's been nearly a year since a beloved Sacramento high school football coach was gunned down outside a downtown nightclub. His parents spoke candidly about their mission to turn their grief into community empowerment.

"I break down a lot and my husband, he's a rock, but he breaks down too," Deborah Grimes said,

Through the heartache and pain, Deborah and her husband, Gregory Grimes, lean on each other for strength.

"It is life-changing," Deborah said. "We've gone through the various stages of grief."

Nearly a year ago on the Fourth of July, their 31-year-old son Greg "Najee" Grimes was fatally shot as he and four others were leaving a nightclub in downtown Sacramento. As of today, no arrests have been made.

The 6-foot-1, 280-pound former Boise State defensive lineman coached football and worked with special needs kids at Inderkum High School, his alma mater. More importantly, he was a beloved son and doting father to 5-year-old Ace.

Since his death, his parents have been pressing the city to adopt safety measures through the Najee's Law Initiative, named after their son. If adopted, it would:

require downtown establishments to have exterior cameras and lighting

make metal detectors mandatory at bars and nightclubs

hold establishments accountable when violent incidents break out

Meanwhile, they're now focused on their upcoming event called the Greg Najee Grimes Life Savers Party. They've been advertising the event through social media and even on billboards.

The party aims to elevate the conversation around gun violence prevention and learning skills, like CPR, and how to treat blood loss. A special team will be on hand to teach this important course.

"Taught by the nurses at UC Davis trauma center, and that's the same trauma unit that worked on our son," Deborah said.

The party event is being put together by the Grimes family and many organizations like the Sacramento City of Festivals. It's happening this Saturday in Natomas.