Parents of Rocklin teen who died of Fentanyl overdose to attend State of the Union Address

ROCKLIN - The parents of a Rocklin teen who died two years ago are planning to attend the State of the Union Address.

Chris and Laura Didier lost their 17-year-old son, Zach, to a Fentanyl overdose in 2020 after the teen bought fake Percocet pills through someone on Snapchat. The couple is now raising awareness about the dangers of the drug.

The Didiers are attending the event as guests of Congressman Kevin Kiley (R-CA).

You can watch the State of the Union Address on CBSSacramento.com starting at 6 p.m. Pacific time. It will be followed by the Republican response--from Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.