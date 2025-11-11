Sacramento parents and alumni protest Jesuit High School's plan to enroll girls

Dozens of Jesuit High School parents and alumni rallied on Tuesday in front of the school, demanding the reversal of a decision to welcome girls to what has traditionally been an all-boys campus.

The brotherhood runs deep for Martin Khodabakhashian, the 1993 Jesuit High School salutatorian who was recently inducted into the school's hall of fame.

"Our society, our world, our country needs more refining of men at an early age," Khodabakhashian said.

He's part of the alumni fighting to keep his alma mater an all-boys school. They're rallying against Jesuit High's decision to switch to a co-divisional model, meaning classrooms will still be separate, but girls will be on campus starting in the fall of 2027 to boost enrollment and dollars for the private school.

"It actually saved my life in so many ways," alumni Dave Grega said of Jesuit's history of being a boys-only school. "I want that for other people. I want them to at least have the opportunity to experience that."

Alumni responded to the decision by raising $4 million, which the school rejected because it said it does not accept conditional anonymous pledges that conflict with the mission and direction of the school.

But Jesuit High did accept a $1 million donation from another alumnus who supports the transition.

Some current Jesuit parents claim the school is silencing them, but alumni are being their voice, saying they felt left in the dark on the decision.

"Join hands with the community. Listen to the community," said alumni parent Sandy Malaney, who was among the group rallying. "I mean, they have barriers up at their school right now to block us from having a rally."

These parents say their concern isn't just about girls on campus, but that people in Sacramento should have an option to access an all-boys Catholic education.

We spoke with Jesuit High President Chris Alling in October, after the board made the decision behind closed doors.

"Being on campus with each other helps us experience each other in ways that are very humanizing," Alling said.

Since then, the school has laid out a timeline for implementation. Jesuit says it's been meeting with alumni and parents since the announcement.

In response to the pushback, Jesuit said in a statement that "the engagement from our community, students, alumni, and supporters, demonstrates the passion people have for our school. And we continue to value the diversity of opinions from all sides."

The all-boys private school is breaking tradition and not bending to any opposition.

"Why do it at Jesuit? What is the benefit? What is the need?" Khodabakhashian questioned.

Jesuit's sister all-girls school, St. Francis, also released a statement about the co-divisional switch.

"We understand that many in our community have strong feelings about Jesuit's future plans, yet we ask everyone to respond with love and respect," St. Francis' statement said. "The success of one Catholic school does not diminish another; when one succeeds, we all succeed."

Jeusit High School currently has 935 boys enrolled, but the enrollment cap is 1,100 students. Girls will be allowed to start applying next fall.