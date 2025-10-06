Jesuit High School Sacramento to go co-divisional, admit first girls in 2027

Jesuit High School to welcome first class of girls

Jesuit High School Sacramento will be welcoming its first class of girls in the coming years, the school announced over the weekend.

The Catholic private school says it will be shifting to a co-divisional educational model – meaning both genders will be present on campus, but boys and girls will still have separate classes.

School officials say they decided on the shift after analyzing enrollment trends, among other factors.

"This expansion allows us to share our mission with an even broader community, forming young men and women for others into leaders of competence, conscience, compassion, and commitment," said Jesuit High Board of Trustees Chair-Elect Dr. Amy Rogers in a statement.

Jesuit High was founded in 1963 as a boys-only school. No educational model change has been announced for St. Francis High School, the region's all-girls Catholic school.

Applications for Jesuit's first co-divisional class will open in October 2026.

Jesuit expects to welcome its first class of girls on campus in fall 2027.