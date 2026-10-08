El Dorado County school employee arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

A man who worked as a paraprofessional aide at a nonprofit school was arrested on Oct. 1 on suspicion of possessing abuse material depicting children, the El Dorado County Sheriff's office says.

Detectives affiliated with the Sacramento Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Cool resident Stefan Schiopu, 28, after receiving a tip originating from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The investigation identified Schiopu as the suspect as well as his employment with the school, the sheriff's office says.

The same day Schiopu was arrested, detectives served multiple search warrants and found evidence suggesting there may be an additional unidentified minor victim. The sheriff's office asked that anyone with information that relates to Schiopu or the investigation contact their High-Tech Crimes Unit.

Schiopu is facing multiple felonies and is being held in county jail without bail.