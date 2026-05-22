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North Highlands breakfast spot Pancake Palace broken into, windows smashed

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A longtime Sacramento County breakfast spot was broken into early Friday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Pancake Palace in North Highlands around 4 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary.

Deputies spoke with an employee, who reported that two suspects appeared to have broken into the Watt Avenue restaurant and tried to get into a lottery machine.

north-highlands-pancake-shop-break-in.jpg
Damage from the break-in. Pancake Palace

Surveillance video from outside the restaurant shows the suspects throwing a rock at the building to break in.

The suspects left empty-handed, deputies said, but the restaurant suffered several broken windows.

Pancake Palace said it would remain open during its normal hours on Friday while the windows were being fixed.

The restaurant has been a North Highlands staple for 28 years. 

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