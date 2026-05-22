North Highlands breakfast spot Pancake Palace broken into, windows smashed

A longtime Sacramento County breakfast spot was broken into early Friday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Pancake Palace in North Highlands around 4 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary.

Deputies spoke with an employee, who reported that two suspects appeared to have broken into the Watt Avenue restaurant and tried to get into a lottery machine.

Damage from the break-in. Pancake Palace

Surveillance video from outside the restaurant shows the suspects throwing a rock at the building to break in.

The suspects left empty-handed, deputies said, but the restaurant suffered several broken windows.

Pancake Palace said it would remain open during its normal hours on Friday while the windows were being fixed.

The restaurant has been a North Highlands staple for 28 years.