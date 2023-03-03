Watch CBS News
Palo Alto is banning e-bikes riding on unpaved paths

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

PALO ALTO -- Palo Alto is putting a stop to e-bikes riding on unpaved paths, including on the popular Baylands Trail. 

Supporters of this new restriction say e-bikes don't belong near nature, where they might scare off endangered animals. However, others argue that it makes eco-friendly commuting less accessible. 

Greg Tanaka is a council member of the Palo Alto city, and he said, "I see e-bikes as a democratizing tool for a lot of people. There are a lot of people not in great shape and having an e-bike this place is a lot more accessible."

Advocates for the ban say cyclists will still be able to ride on the paved roads in and around the Baylands. 

