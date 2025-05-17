1 killed, several injured in explosion near Palm Springs fertility clinic; FBI, ATF investigating

At least one person was killed in an explosion Saturday morning near a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, authorities said.

A law enforcement official told CBS News that along with the one person killed, at least five others were injured.

Palm Springs city officials said in a Facebook post that the blast occurred just before 11 a.m. local time at North Indian Canyon Drive, near East Tachevah Drive, a stretch that has several healthcare facilities.

This image provided by Nima Tabrizi shows firefighters at the scene of an explosion in Palm Springs, California, on May 17, 2025. Nima Tabrizi via AP

In a statement, Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills disclosed that one person was killed in a vehicle explosion that "appears to be an intentional act of violence." The victim has not yet been identified, Mills said.

Mills said that the blast field extended several blocks and severely damaged some nearby buildings. The police chief added that the explosion originated at 1199 N. Indian Canyon Dr., the address listed for the local IVF clinic, American Reproductive Centers.

On its Facebook page, American Reproductive Centers wrote that a "vehicle exploded in the parking lot near our building."

The clinic said several people were injured in the explosion, but officials have not confirmed that. It added that no clinic employees were injured in the blast.

"Our lab—including all eggs, embryos, and reproductive materials—remains fully secure and undamaged," the clinic also wrote.

In separate emails sent to CBS News, the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they are sending agents to help with the investigation.

"The FBI is responding with our partners with investigators, bomb techs and ERT," an FBI spokesperson said.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on social media that she had been "briefed on the explosion at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California that took place today. Federal agents are on the ground now responding alongside local law enforcement."

She added: "We are working to learn more, but let me be clear: the Trump administration understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America. Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office issued a statement saying that he had been "briefed on the explosion at a health facility in Palm Springs."

"I've been briefed on the explosion near a fertility clinic in Palm Springs," Newsom wrote on X. "Jen and I are keeping everyone affected in our hearts. The state is working closely with local and federal authorities as the investigation unfolds. Please avoid the area."

Matthew Rodriguez Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

