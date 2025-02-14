2 small avalanches reported at Palisades Tahoe, no serious injuries reported

Palisades Tahoe reports 2 avalanches, no serious injuries

Palisades Tahoe reports 2 avalanches, no serious injuries

OLYMPIC VALLEY – Officials say two small avalanches occurred on the Palisades side of the Palisades Tahoe ski resort on Valentine's Day.

The avalanches happened around 10:50 a.m., resort officials say.

One happened in the Enchanted Forest area, while the other happened near Olympic Lady.

First responders were dispatched immediately, the ski resort says. Ski patrol members, along with avalanche rescue dog teams, responded and started searching.

No serious injuries were reported, officials say.

Mitigation efforts were started in both areas where avalanches occurred, per standard safety protocols after such an incident.

The avalanches occurred at the tail end of an atmospheric river that rolled through Northern California. Since Wednesday, Palisades Tahoe has reported 31" of fresh powder.