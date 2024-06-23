Pablo López takes a perfect game into 6th to lead Twins past A's

OAKLAND -- Pablo López took a perfect game into the sixth inning and matched a career high with 14 strikeouts in eight scoreless innings as the Minnesota Twins beat the Oakland Athletics 3-0 on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series.

López (7-6) limited Oakland to two singles and a walk, retiring the first 17 batters he faced before Lawrence Butler singled on a line drive to right with two outs in the sixth.

Byron Buxton homered off Hogan Harris in the second and added an RBI double in the seventh to help the Twins improve to 16-4 against the AL West. Kyle Farmer drove in a run on a fielder's choice.

Griffin Jax pitched the ninth inning for his seventh save in nine chances for the Twins, who have won 16 of their last 19 meetings with the A's, including six of seven this season.

Harris (1-1) allowed three runs and five hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 6-plus innings as Oakland fell to 6-17 against the AL Central.

The game was played in 2 hours, 11 minutes in front of a crowd of 18,491, the largest attendance of the season at the Oakland Coliseum.

1974 REUNION

Before the game, Oakland honored its 1974 World Series team. The championship marked the Athletics' third in a row, one of just four three-peats in MLB history. World Series MVP Rollie Fingers spoke to the crowd and threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

TRADE ALERT

The A's traded infielder J.D. Davis and cash considerations to the New York Yankees for minor league infielder Jordan Groshans. Davis had been designated for assignment Tuesday after hitting .232 with four homers and five RBIs in 39 games with Oakland.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Dany Jiménez was placed on the 15-day injured list with a Grade 2 left oblique strain. Manager Mark Kotsay estimated he would be out six to eight weeks. Oakland selected RHP Aaron Brooks from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move. ... INF Abraham Toro, placed on the 10-day IL on Saturday, underwent an MRI which revealed a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. "It's not the worst, but it's definitely a couple of weeks, for sure, in the timeline," Kotsay said. ... RHP Vinny Nittoli cleared waivers and elected free agency.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Luis Medina (1-2, 4.71) makes his fifth start of the season Monday night as Oakland begins a three-game series at the Angels. Los Angeles counters with RHP Griffin Canning (2-8, 5.02), who has lost all four of his starts in June.