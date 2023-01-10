Oscar Mayer hiring next class of Wienermobile drivers

Want to drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? Want to drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? 00:56

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you relish the idea of taking long road trips – and riding in a giant hot dog – there are openings for what could be your dream job.

Oscar Mayer is now hiring its next class of drivers for the iconic Wienermobile.

The company is looking for 12 graduating college seniors to be good sport peppers – er, good sports - and take the mean machine out on the road for a year.

Selected applicants will travel more than 200,000 miles across the country – through all different places populated by people who make up the celery salt of the earth.

Attending hundreds of events as a brand ambassador will be a mustard-do – er, a must-do.

According to the online job posting, the gig comes with a good salary and benefits. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, so you'd better get onion it – er, on it.

Learn more here.

Finally, please note that there are absolutely no puns in this story about ketchup.