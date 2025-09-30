Watch CBS News
Car rammed into Orangevale liquor store, investigation underway

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Deputies are investigating after an Orangevale liquor and food store was apparently rammed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but deputies believe the vehicle was intentionally driven into the front door of the business near Main and Orangevale avenues.

Whoever was driving the vehicle abandoned it before deputies arrived, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says.

Deputies also believe a second vehicle may have been involved in the incident.

Crime tape is surrounding the parking lot of the business, but no roads in the area are blocked. 

