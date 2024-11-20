Watch CBS News
Local News

Orangevale crash leaves 4 injured, driver suspected of DUI

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash leaves 4 passengers injured in Orangevale
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crash leaves 4 passengers injured in Orangevale 00:26

ORANGEVALE — A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a rollover crash in Orangevale that left four passengers, including three children, injured, officials said Wednesday night. 

California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division said a 21-year-old man accused of driving drunk lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll over onto the lawn of a residence before coming to a stop against a tree. 

The adult passenger suffered major injuries while the three children — ages 4, 3, and six months — suffered minor to moderate injuries, the CHP said. 

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. along Chestnut Avenue, north of Chestwall Street. 

The driver faces charges of DUI and child endangerment. He was not injured.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.