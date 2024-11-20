Orangevale crash leaves 4 injured, driver suspected of DUI

ORANGEVALE — A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a rollover crash in Orangevale that left four passengers, including three children, injured, officials said Wednesday night.

California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division said a 21-year-old man accused of driving drunk lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll over onto the lawn of a residence before coming to a stop against a tree.

The adult passenger suffered major injuries while the three children — ages 4, 3, and six months — suffered minor to moderate injuries, the CHP said.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. along Chestnut Avenue, north of Chestwall Street.

The driver faces charges of DUI and child endangerment. He was not injured.