One person suffering from multiple gunshots wounds after a Rancho Cordova shooting
RANCHO CORDOVA — One person is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Rancho Cordova.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says that the shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard and Mills Park Drive.
One person was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting remains under investigation.
