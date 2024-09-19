Once-sinking ship Aurora getting pushed out by City of Stockton

City takes over operation to move out sinking ship near Stockton

STOCKTON — After a month of cleaning up hazardous materials and oily water from the Aurora, a once-sinking ship in the Delta near Stockton, the city is trying to move it out.

One big question that remains is: Who is going to pay for the cleanup and moving the ship out?

The old ship was docked in Potato Slough when it started taking on water in late May.

"There's a lot of deterioration and rust and metal, and it hasn't operated. That's evidently why it's there," said Connie Cochran with the City of Stockton.

Cochran said the ship, which one former owner tried to turn into a museum, now poses major hazards even after being refloated in late June.

"We know we need to get it out of there. It's near an intake facility for our water treatment plant, so it's got to go," Cochran said.

The water treatment plant was under threat earlier this year when the ship was sinking in 13 feet of water.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention says it took a month to clean up over 21,000 gallons of oily water, over 3,000 gallons of hazardous waste, and 125 yards of debris removed from the former cruise ship.

What will the city's removal efforts cost? Who is paying?

"I dont have that yet," Cochran responded. "Ultimately, when its all said and done. We're working with other agencies as well. Got to get it out of there."

In a comment on Instagram, the Office of Spill Prevention says the U.S. Coast Guard will look for recovery costs from those responsible. The Coast Guard will give final approval on when the ship can move and what route it takes.

The city says its contractor is looking to see what needs to be fixed or patched before it survives the tug to its new destination.