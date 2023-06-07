Old Shellfish building goes up in flames again — a new plan could put an end to it

An abandoned Sacramento warehouse has gone up in flames again

SACRAMENTO — The old California Shellfish Company building in Sacramento has gone up in flames yet again.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation, but it's the latest in a string of more than half a dozen fires in the last year on this property.

Warehouses left empty and abandoned are taken up by people who live unhoused. Businesses and neighbors nearby demand action.

"We've been having problems with the homeless," said nearby business owner Miles Smith. "I'm getting sick of it."

What's the long-term fix to stop massive, dangerous fires that, last year, left one firefighter injured? Tear down the buildings.

The owners relocated out of state and the now-burned-out buildings are in contract, bought by a developer with plans to turn the block into homes — like what's already been done across the street.

"I'm excited about it, to have another community across the street, to actually have neighbors living there," said Ambur Dixon.

The teardown won't happen until next year, or the year after. The real estate agent on the property said they're waiting on the city's OK for the plans.

There's a fix, but it's not quick.

"It is a bit uncomfortable walking in that area because of the fires, the homeless, and stuff," one resident of the area said.

"Whether they're intentional or accidental, I'm sure the people in this area are sick of us coming out here," Sacramento FireCapt Keith Wade said during a fire response in April 2022.

Another fire occurred in December 2021 and caused the roof to collapse as crews tried to put out the flames.

We've reached out to the city and they're reviewing where plans for the space are now.