Old Sacramento's Excursion Train temporarily closes for repairs

SACRAMENTO — A popular Old Sacramento tourist attraction is pulling into the station for the first time in its forty-year history.

John Fraser, a district superintendent with California State Parks, stands next to a historical marker along the Southern Pacific railroad in Old Sacramento where the Transcontinental railroad began in the West.

"It's an important place here in Old Sacramento and a really important part of how we interpret the history when folks ride the excursion train," Fraser said.

The brakes are being put on those excursion train rides after this weekend so repairs can be made to the tracks south of Capitol Mall.

"It runs from where the Embassy Suites hotel is down to what's called the circle of lights along the promenade — around a 1,000-feet stretch," Fraser said.

It's the first time in four decades major work will be done.

"We're going to be pulling up the rail there," Fraser said. "A lot of the asphalt that encases that rail, creating some new drainage, creating a new base for the new rail to come in and make sure we are at a safe standard."

Fraser said work will not impact car traffic or operations at the California State Railroad Museum operations. Specs Lanham is a docent there.

"There is a California State Railroad Museum Foundation, and those folks are putting together additional activities so we can continue to let visitors have a good time in old town Sac," Lanham said.

Retired conductor R.J. Montenegro, known as "Railroad Bob," gives living history tours to folks from all over.

"Finland, Hong Kong, Africa," he said.

Bob isn't too worried about it impacting tourism because the state planned repairs during slower summer months.

"Summertime is a good time. Just finished up the school season. We did this with intention of not impacting Halloween or Polar," Fraser said.

The last day of operations for the excursion train is Sunday, June 4. It will reopen in the fall. You can still get tickets online, and the railroad museum remains open.