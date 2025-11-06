Old Sacramento holiday tree arrives, downtown ice rink to open for season

Sacramento is gearing up for the holidays, with two major signs of the season going up on Thursday.

Early in the morning, the Old Sacramento holiday tree arrived at the waterfront.

Crews will be working throughout the day to install the tapered white fir, felled from Hatchet Mountain in Shasta County, in its usual spot between Front and Second streets.

Like in years past, Stage Nine Exhibits will be decorating the tree with tens of thousands of lights and hundreds of other decorations. This year's lighting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Over at 7th and K streets, another major holiday tradition is about to open for the season: the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink.

Thursday's opening day ceremony includes a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. Admission will just be $2 when the rink opens up to the public at 2 p.m. to celebrate opening day. The rest of the season, general admission will run $15 for adults and $8 for children 6 and under.

The ice rink will be open Tuesdays through Sundays through Jan. 19, 2026.