Old Sacramento to ring in 2026 with countdown and "close-up" fireworks show

Old Sacramento will again be celebrating the new year with a countdown and fireworks show.

The city announced the details of the "Countdown on the Cobblestones" New Year's Eve celebration on Monday.

Like in past New Year's celebrations, Old Sacramento will be full of family-friendly entertainment and activities that night.

Then, leading up to 9 p.m., there will be a countdown at the intersection of Front and K streets. A fireworks and light show will then ring in the new year.

"This event is all about creating a memorable New Years' experience that feels special to Old Sacramento, with fireworks and light bringing the historic waterfront to life in a way people can enjoy together earlier in the evening," said Chelsea Evans, district manager for the Old Sacramento Waterfront, in a statement.

It appears the fireworks show will be similar to last year's, where custom pyrotechnics were set off around Old Sacramento's historic buildings in a close-up experience.

The 9 p.m. show will be the only countdown and fireworks show of the night, the city says.

Before last year's return, Old Sacramento's official New Year's Eve street party and fireworks show had been on hold since 2016. City officials cited economic and logistical challenges.