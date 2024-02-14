Officials prepare for series of storms as snow impacts Sierra drivers Wednesday

1st of 3 storms hits Sierra with heavy snow as officials are ready for extreme weather

1st of 3 storms hits Sierra with heavy snow as officials are ready for extreme weather

NYACK - It's a triple threat of extreme weather. The first of three storms hit Northern California with heavy snow Wednesday, just as the Wilson family from Garden Valley hit the road for a long drive.

"Our goal is to get to Salt Lake City tonight, so yeah, like nine hours but that was an hour ago," Kellie Wilson said. "So, anywho."

The out-of-state adventure to pick up a horse started with a chain installation on the trailer.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Peter Moffett is ready for the week's extreme weather, forecast to be the biggest rainmaker in this area in a year.

Cal Fire is ready to increase staffing for its technical rescue teams, in case of flooding.

"Oh yeah, we always prepare, prepare for the worst, you know and so we've already made phone calls," Moffett said. "Our biggest issue is going to be the waterways, the little creeks, streams and rivers we have."

In the city of Colfax, hit the past two winters with extreme-weather 'states of emergencies,' councilmembers are bracing for another big one.

"We're preparing for the worst and hoping for the best," councilmember Trinity Burrus said.

"We're a little bit like Muhammed Ali, rope-a-dope, you know, every year we either get hit by snow or rain so we prepare for everything," Mayor Kim Douglass said.

A one-two-three punch of storms lined up and taking aim. Round one is already here.

Chain controls were in effect on both Highway 50 and Interstate 80 Wednesday night. For the latest road conditions, click here.